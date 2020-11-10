He’s not a regular dad, he’s a fashionable dad! Scott Disick gave fans a peek inside his closet — and we’ve got say, we’re impressed by his collection of clothes, shoes and bags! “Lil din look,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a mirror selfie on Monday, November 9.

In the snapshot, Scott, 37, looked casual, yet cool in a hot pink sweater and backward snapback. As much as we approve of the Talentless founder’s outfit, let’s talk about the contents of his closet, shall we?

For starters, Scott has a camel-colored Hermès Birkin with gold hardware on full display. The high-end handbag retails for over $20,000, according to multiple online retailers. Sure, it’s not nearly as expensive as Kylie Jenner‘s custom tie-dye Birkin, but the E! personality should still be proud of his purchase, nonetheless.

Moving on to shoes! Based on the photo, Scott has eight shelves — yes, eight — dedicated to dress shoes and two dedicated to sneakers. If we had to guess, we suspect that’s only a fraction of the footwear he owns. After all, with a net worth of $40 million, that’s plenty of cash to drop on his drip.

As for Scott’s clothing, he’s clearly a man who isn’t afraid to play around with bright colors and patterns. That said, during his earlier days in the spotlight, the father of three, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, with ex Kourtney Kardashian, was all about his suits and ties.

In fact, more often than not, Scott looked more like a stockbroker than a reality TV star. Nowadays, he’s mastered the perfect combination of looking laid-back and put-together all at once. When the Flip It Like Disick producer isn’t curating the perfect wardrobe, he’s spending time with his family.

Not only are Scott and Kourtney, 41, successful coparents, but it also looks like the former flames might be giving romance another try. The A-list couple dated on-and-off for nine years before ultimately calling it quits in 2015.

“Their friends and family are rooting for them to get back together,” a source previously told Life & Style. “It’s clear there’s a lot of chemistry and love between the both of them still.”

Well, Scott definitely has plenty of date night outfit options!

