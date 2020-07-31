Broadimage/Shutterstock

If you’ve been watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians from the beginning, then you already know that Scott Disick is by far one of the most entertaining aspects of the show. In fact, for a long time, audiences pretty much thought that Scott’s job was to party, spout sarcasm and argue with Kourtney Kardashian. However, the reality star is talented in more than one way, and his impressive $40 million net worth is a testament to that.

Believe it or not, Scott makes his money from several successful business ventures — some outside of the entertainment, some not. Of course, we’re here to break that down for you.

Talentless

In August 2018, Scott launched a clothing brand called “Talentless.” While the name may be confusing to some people — ahem, Grandma MJ — Scott put quite a bit of thought into it. “I think it’s a big F-U to everybody in the world that basically said that anybody that was in the reality business 10, 15 years ago didn’t have talent,” he told GQ magazine in May. Over a year later and Scott’s designs are still thriving. Take that, naysayers!

Social Media

Social media is a job, people … get over it. Just like the rest of the Kar-Jenner family, Scott has been known to make some cash from Instagram advertisements. Who could forget the time Scott accidentally copied and pasted the instructions from a company for one of his ad posts?

Reality TV

As mentioned, Scott has been in the reality TV game for years now and unsurprisingly, he doesn’t do it for free. According to In Touch, Scott makes $500,000 per episode of KUWTK. However, that was back in 2017, so it’s likely his salary has gone up. Must be nice, huh? Scott also makes money from his spinoff series, Flip It Like Disick.

Appearances

Can you imagine making $80,000 for showing up at a club? Yeah, neither can we … but Scott sure can! According to a GQ article, he charges thousands of dollars for every appearance. To be fair, now that Scott is a proud father of three, he’s cut back a lot on that lifestyle.

These days, Scott enjoys spending time with kids Mason, Penelope and Reign — as well as his pseudo nieces and nephews. Recently, the former partier was spotted having a fun beach day with North, Saint and P amid marriage drama with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Who needs money when there’s so much love to go ’round, right?

