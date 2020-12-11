Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

In September 2020, the Kardashian-Jenner family revealed that their hit reality TV show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, will be coming to an end in 2021. The E! series, which first aired in 2007, is largely responsible for catapulting Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner and Scott Disick into bona fide stardom.

Of course, diehard fans were devastated to hear about KUWTK‘s ending after 20 seasons. However, as of December 2020, the famous bunch has a new project — ahem, projects — on the horizon! “Excited to announce our new multiyear partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021,” Kris announced in a Thursday, December 10, Instagram post. To learn more about what you can expect from the Kardashians next year, keep reading!

Are the Kardashians getting a new show?

“The [Kardashian-Jenners] will create new global content under a multiyear deal, to stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and in multiple territories on Star internationally,” Hulu’s official statement read. Ultimately, that could mean a number of things. That said, the term “multiyear” lends itself to more serialized content, like a totally new show, a continuation of KUWTK or individual spin-offs with different family members.

Which Kardashian-Jenners will be involved?

According to the announcement and social media, Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and Scott are all on board. It’s likely that secondary KUWTK stars like Jonathan Cheban and Malika Haqq will make appearances at some point.

When does the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians air?

Season 20 of KUWTK is slated to air on E! in early 2021. Much like season 19, the episodes were filmed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Thankfully, the Kar-Jenners still managed to rally together as a family for a number of special occasions — including going on an over-the-top vacation to Tahiti for Kim’s 40th birthday in October. Moreover, they celebrated Halloween and Thanksgiving together with all 10 of the family’s darling little ones.

Here’s hoping we’ll get to see more of that on KUWTK … and for years to come on Hulu!