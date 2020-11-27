The Kardashian-Jenner family pretty much go all out for every holiday, and Thanksgiving was no exception! From Kylie Jenner to Khloé Kardashian, each KUWTK personality was dressed better than the next.

Of course, all of their respective outfits showcased their individual style! Take Kendall Jenner, for example. The supermodel, 25, opted for a more laid-back look in a matching tie-dye set with her hair in a neat bun.

Kylie, on the other hand, was dressed to the nines in a black turtleneck, leather jacket and gold accessories. However, it looks like makeup mogul, 23, changed into a white sweatsuit later on in the evening.

After all, Kourtney Kardashian pulled out all the stops with her Thanksgiving display. The Poosh.com founder, 41, had a s’mores bar, honey bar and cheese plates galore!

Even if Kourtney, who shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, is the Queen of Hosting, tablescapes are hardly the most important thing in her world. “Decorations or no table decorations (doesn’t really matter), just remember to be thankful for the day and be present with your family and friends this holiday season,” she penned for her lifestyle blog on November 12. “We’ve all been through it this year. That’s what matters most.”

With Christmas right around the corner, we expect to see plenty more sweet moments from the Kar-Jenner bunch, especially if Kris has anything to say about it! The mother of six, 65, takes the holidays to a whole new level. “Kris spoils the grandkids so much,” a source previously told Life & Style of the reality star’s shopping habits.

“She’ll get them something almost every weekend. Whenever she walks into a store and likes something for, say, Dream Kardashian, she’ll ask for [nine] more for all the grandkids,” the insider added. “Anything she gets for one, she gets for the others.”

Bring on the Christmas cheer!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of what the Kar-Jenners wore on Thanksgiving.