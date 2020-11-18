According to Kourtney Kardashian, a lavish table setting doesn’t have to be expensive — and certainly not for Thanksgiving. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared some of her favorite homeware items so you can recreate her incredible dining room table set-up for under $100. Now that is something to be thankful for.

“While the most important part of the holiday is giving thanks and being grateful for the ones you’re able to be around, we all know the food and a solid table setting can be a big part of the day, too,” the 41-year-old explained on her lifestyle website, Poosh. The mother of three — who shares daughter Penelope and sons Mason and Reign with ex Scott Disick — shared a photo of her table, which included tons of white flowers, artichokes and succulents as a centerpiece. The image also showed turkey plates, clean white linen placemats, white candles and plaid cloth napkins.

As for Kourt’s budget picks, it wasn’t all copycat items. In fact, several pieces on the reality star’s own table retailed for an affordable price. The placemats — dubbed the Briggs beige placemat from retailer Crate & Barrel — in her photo are a staple for the eldest Kardashian sister and will only run you $7 a piece. The starlet also recommended the Pottery Barn Roscoe Plaid cotton napkins, which retail for $28 for a set of four, and look nearly identical to hers. Additionally, Kourt shared extremely similar plates and chargers to complete the look, both from Williams Sonoma. The Plymouth Birds appetizer plates are $10 each, while the Red Tartan charger plates cost $30 a pop.

“Decorations or no table decorations (doesn’t really matter), just remember to be thankful for the day and be present with your family and friends this holiday season,” the longtime reality star closed out her post. “We’ve all been through it this year. That’s what matters most.”

It’s no surprise to see the lifestyle blogger highlighting her serious interior design skills. “Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times,” a source previously told Life & Style about the Kardashian-Jenner ladies’ penchant for having immaculately decorated homes.

Kourtney “has a very close relationship” with British interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, but she has also “toyed with working as a designer herself over the years,” the insider revealed at the time. “She is so passionate about it. She really loves designing her outdoor space to make it peaceful and livable for her and the kids.”

We’re so ~thankful~ for Kourt’s home decor tips!