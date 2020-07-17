Take a Tour of Kourtney Kardashian’s *Immaculately* Decorated Home

When it comes to celebrities with great taste in home decor, Kourtney Kardashian definitely comes to mind. The Poosh.com founder is always giving fans an inside look at her gorgeous California mansion — including her bedroom, backyard, dining area and more.

Believe it or not, Kourtney wasn’t always interested in making her humble abode look presentable. In fact, it wasn’t until she had her daughter, Penelope Disick, that she developed an interest in interior design.

“I became, like, obsessed. I would sit at night after the kids went to bed, and I would just look at everything and order,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told Rip & Tan founder, Jenni Kayne, during a September 2019 interview.

Since then, Kourtney is all about making sure everything in her house looks just so. “I feel like your aesthetic is that every single thing should look nice,” she expressed. “Like, whether it’s a sponge in your kitchen or if it’s the scissors that you use. I remember being like, ‘Oh my God. You only live once. I need to have the best scissors. It’s not that it’s super expensive.”

Of course, everyone else in Kourtney’s family feels the same way. “Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times,” a source previously told Life & Style.

While Kourtney “has a very close relationship” with English interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, she has “toyed with working as a designer herself over the years,” the insider noted. “She is so passionate about it. She really loves designing her outdoor space to make it peaceful and livable for her and the kids.”

In addition to Penelope, Kourtney shares sons Mason and Reign Disick with ex Scott Disick. Needless to say, their three kiddos are lucky to live in such an amazing space! Scroll through the gallery below to take a full tour of Kourtney Kardashian’s house.