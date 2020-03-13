Her happy place! Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Thursday, March 12, to give fans a sneak peek of her gorgeous room. “Cozy good morning,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, captioned the first snapshot of her boudoir.

“Not leaving my bed. Send favorite movies,” Kourtney followed up in a second post. In both photos, the Poosh.com founder shows off her premium interior decor skills — including comfy, white sheets, a fireplace, flatscreen TV and blackout drapes. Kourtney also has tons of booked stacked around her space.

When it comes to purchasing items for her home, the lifestyle blogger has very specific taste. However, that wasn’t always the case. Kourtney’s interest in interior design came later on in her life. “Probably when I had Penelope, I became, like, obsessed,” she told Rip & Tan founder Jenni Kayne during a Poosh segment. “I would sit at night after the kids went to bed, and I would just look at everything and order.”

Of course, money is no object for Kourtney, but that doesn’t mean she’s necessarily seeking the priciest pieces. “I feel like your aesthetic is that every single thing should look nice. Like, whether it’s a sponge in your kitchen or if it’s the scissors that you use,” she explained. “I remember being like, ‘Oh my God. You only live once. I need to have the best scissors. It’s not that it’s super expensive.”

Kourtney went on to say that having nice things in her home just makes her “so happy.” We hear you, girl. Sometimes, it’s just the little things. “It’s really about you and how just knowing that you’re using this sponge that’s not the green, classic sponge,” the mother of three added.

Kourtney did admit that being so picky makes her feel judgemental, especially when she goes to other people’s homes. That said, Jenni believes it’s a good thing! “Having a discerning eye means you are very particular and you’re specific about what you gravitate towards and what you like, but it doesn’t mean that you’re judging the way people are doing things,” she assured the reality TV babe.

Keep living your best life in your beautiful home, Kourtney!

