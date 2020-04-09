Encouraging creativity! Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 8, to show off some fruit artwork displayed in her gorgeous, spacious kitchen. The custom-made pieces were designed by none other than her youngest son, Reign Disick.

“From the magical mind of Reign,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star, 40, captioned the photo featuring three apples and a tomato with faces on them. The artistic 5-year-old also put some tacks in the produce to keep them upright!

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Unfortunately, Reign’s work can’t stay on the windowsill overlooking her dreamy backyard forever — after all, fruit goes bad! However, we think Kourtney should look into getting them remade in a more sustainable material.

Nowadays, Kourtney is all about interior design. “Probably when I had Penelope, I became, like, obsessed,” the Poosh.com founder told Rip & Tan founder, Jenni Kayne, during a September 2019 interview. “I would sit at night after the kids went to bed, and I would just look at everything and order.”

Believe it or not, Kourtney’s style has nothing to do with a price tag. “I feel like your aesthetic is that every single thing should look nice. Like, whether it’s a sponge in your kitchen or if it’s the scissors that you use. I remember being like, ‘Oh my God. You only live once,” she explained. “I need to have the best scissors. It’s not that it’s super expensive.”

The California native went on to say that decorating her home makes her “so happy.” Clearly, Reign is already starting to take after his mama! “It’s really about you and how just knowing that you’re using this sponge that’s not the green, classic sponge,” Kourtney added.

Because she’s so fixated on her own home, Kourtney sometimes feels judgemental when she visits other people’s places. “Having a discerning eye means you are very particular and you’re specific about what you gravitate towards and what you like, but it doesn’t mean that you’re judging the way people are doing things,” Jenni assured the reality TV personality.

