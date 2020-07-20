Another day, another Kardashian home to obsess over. This time, we’re talking about Khloé Kardashian’s sleek California mansion. The Good American founder lives in a $19 million house in Calabasas, according to multiple outlets.

In May 2020, Life & Style confirmed KoKo put her humble abode on the market. However, as of July, she and daughter, True Thompson, are still seemingly living there — and enjoying all of the amazing features the property has to offer.

Based on Khloé’s social media posts, she has a home gym, spacious kitchen, perfectly manicured backyard with a life-sized playhouse for True and so much more. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also has incredible taste in home decor.

“When it comes to decorating their homes, they spare no expense,” a source previously told Life & Style of the Kardashian-Jenner family. “Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times.”

In the past, KoKo has used English interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, whose services cost “tens of thousands of dollars,” the insider added, noting Khloé’s aesthetic is “very girly with modern touches.”

Additionally, the Revenge Body host is known for keeping her space incredibly tidy. “Khloé is the most organized, cleanest, most obsessive person I know in her own home,” Kris Jenner revealed during a November 2019 episode of KUWTK.

“I mean, the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree,” the mother of six continued. “When we were raising the kids, I was always cleaning and organizing and reorganizing and moving things around, so I kind of feel responsible.”

Just like Kris, KoKo’s fridge is something out of a home and living magazine with all of the products organized by size, type of food/beverage and even color.

To take a full tour of Khloé Kardashian’s house, scroll through the gallery of photos below.