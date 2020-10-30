A closer look! Khloé Kardashian shared the sweetest video clips of her daughter, True Thompson, dancing and singing on her bed — and even gave fans a sneak peek into the proud mama’s bedroom.

“What do you have to say?” the 36-year-old asked her little girl, 2, in the Instagram Story footage. “Cheeeese!” the tiny tot replied and flashed the camera a wide smile before getting up to dance and jump on her mother’s bed. In another clip, the toddler danced some more with a rainbow and cloud filter on her head. An additional video showed the sweet child getting tickled by her mama while they watched Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The A-lister’s bedroom was painted a neutral beige color with a huge flat screen TV hung on the wall opposite her bed. A little fireplace nook could be seen off to the side, which included two big chairs and some shelves with framed photos on either side of the hearth.

It’s great to see the Good American founder spending quality time with her only child, whom she shares with on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson. On Thursday, October 29, Khloé revealed she “tested positive” for coronavirus in “the very beginning” of quarantine in the spring — and that the “heart-wrenching” experience kept her away from her baby.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

“I don’t care about how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child, because I couldn’t be around my daughter … is the hardest part,” she told Ellen DeGeneres on the host’s talk show.

The Revenge Body host found out she had the virus following precautionary measures including wearing a mask and gloves — so needless to say, the diagnosis was unexpected. “We were all like, ‘There’s no way I could have COVID,’” Khloé explained on the show. “It was so incredibly scary. It’s still scary, but especially then when the whole world was shutting down and we didn’t really have any information, or the information we had changed every single day.”

When it came to the reality star’s symptoms, it was clear the mother of one wanted to keep her child far away from the pain she was going through.

“It was really bad for a couple days,” she dished on the Thursday, October 29 episode of KUWTK. “Vomiting and shaking and hot and then cold. I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. … My chest would burn when I would cough. Let me tell you, this s—t is real. But we’re all going to get through this. Pray that if we follow [the CDC’s] orders, we’re all going to be OK. May God bless us all.”