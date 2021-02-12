Pop-punk legends Blink-182 made their mark on the mainstream music scene in 1999, so it’s no surprise drummer Travis Barker is worth a pretty penny from all those years of chart-topping hits. The musician is estimated to be worth a whopping $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. How did he amass so much cash over the course of his career? Here’s a breakdown.

Travis Is a Popular Musician

The California native was originally a member of the Aquabats, a ska-punk band who toured with Blink-182 in 1996. Travis joined Blink-182 in 1998, after the group’s original drummer left — and he was right in time to see them skyrocket to stardom. Their 1999 album Enema of State spawned two iconic singles: “All the Small Things” and “What’s My Age Again?” The former hit No. 1 on the Modern Rock charts and No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Travis has since released five albums with the band: 2001’s Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, 2003’s Blink-182, 2011’s Neighborhoods, 2016’s California, and 2019’s Nine.

In 2002, the percussionist started performing with rap-punk supergroup Transplants. He has played alongside founding member Rancid’s Tim Armstrong for four of the band’s albums. In 2011, Travis released a solo record titled Give the Drummer Some.

The well-known performer has also lent his talents to several tracks with other artists, including Box Car Racer, Expensive Taste, Goldfinger, Yelawolf and +44. He founded his own record label, LaSalle Records, in 2004.

Travis Has a Clothing Line

In 1999, the successful artist started his own clothing line, Famous Stars and Straps. The brand recently released a collaboration T-shirt with Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly and have been a mainstay in alternative style for years.

Travis Wrote a Book

Years after building a music empire, the apparel mogul released his memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death and Drums, Drums, Drums, in 2015.

Travis Has Done Film and TV

The author has appeared in several movies and TV shows over the years, including The Simpsons, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and American Pie. He and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler also starred in their own MTV reality series, Meet the Barkers, with their two children in 2005. The series aired for two seasons before being canceled in 2006.

Travis Owns Property

In 2004, the music mogul purchased a tract house in Lake Elsinore for $480,000. Three years later, he purchased a $9.5 million mansion in Calabasas. In 2010, he bought two properties: a $1.5 million home in Bel Air and a $1.3 million Rancho Cucamonga house.

In 2014, Travis paid $4 million for a 4-bedroom home in Cheviot Hills. In 2017, he purchased a 7,200 square foot mansion in Calabasas for $2.8 million. The same year, he sold the Cheviot Hills home for $4.5 million. In 2019, he put his second Calabasas home up to rent for $27,500 per month.