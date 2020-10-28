Looking good, ladies! Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian showed off their insane bikini bodies during their trip to Tahiti for the KKW Beauty founder’s 40th birthday.

“Girls just wanna have sun,” Kim captioned a photo on Wednesday, October 28, with her sibs standing on a gorgeous beach. Each of the ladies rocked a string bikini as they posed underneath a palm tree.

“Name a better trio,” Kourtney, 41, who was wearing a zebra-print swimsuit and black bucket hat in the photo, commented with three smiling emoji. Khloé, 36, shared her own bikini-clad pics from the island. “Best trip ever!! Thank you, Keeks,” she captioned four photos of herself posing in the crystal-clear water while wearing a barely-there pink Chanel bikini.

Kim spared no expense for her birthday as she entered a new decade and treated her friends and family to a luxurious vacation on the island. “40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter,” the Skims creator wrote via Instagram about their trip on Tuesday, October 27.

She continued, “For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped [shape] me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment.”

The entire crew that joined her on the island, including Kanye West, Kendall Jenner, Rob Kardashian and Kris Jenner, underwent “multiple health screens” two weeks before their vacation. “We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more,” continued Kim. “I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”

Their trip was one they will never forget. Keep scrolling to see all Kardashian-Jenner’s bikini-clad pics!