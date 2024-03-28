Rumors are flying after Scott Disick turned up for a night out in Hollywood, with some fearing the reality star has started partying again, while others think his complicated relationship with ex-wife Kourtney Kardashian has simply stressed him out to the point where he’s not eating properly.

Disick, 40, has been a human dartboard for Kardashian, 44, and her husband, Travis Barker, 48, who want him fired from her family’s show The Kardashians, sources exclusively tell Life & Style.

“It’s no secret Kourtney and Travis have been lobbying momager Kris Jenner to kick Scott to the curb,” says an insider. “They don’t get why Kris has kept him around. They think he’s a lazy loser who’s cashed in on the Kardashian name long enough. Clearly, that pressure has gotten to him!”

Scott Disick s Extreme Weight Loss Sparks Fears It Has Clearly Gone Too Far 585
APEX / MEGA

Disick turned heads when he was recently spotted looking super skinny while dining at Catch Steak in West Hollywood.

“There’s widespread alarm that there may be something wrong with his health,” says an insider. “The feeling is that he could do with some kindness and compassion from everyone, Kourtney included!”

Wallet

Deal of the Day

This Bestselling Wallet Protects Against Electronic Pickpocketing — On Sale Now View Deal
Scott-Disick-Total-Transformation-536
 See How Much Scott Disick Has Changed Since His Early Days on 'KUWTK'

But the answer may be as simple as Disick overdoing it with the trendy weight-loss drug Ozempic, according to some medical experts.

“Scott wanted the easy way out of his dad bod,” says another source. “But now it has clearly gone too far.”

The View s Whoopi Goldberg Sunny Hostin Admit to Using Mounjaro 250
 The View's Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin Admit to Using Mounjaro

In any case, pals are worried about him. “People are begging Kourtney to find out why Scott’s looking like a famine victim,” says the insider. “He can’t go on like this!”