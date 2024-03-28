Rumors are flying after Scott Disick turned up for a night out in Hollywood, with some fearing the reality star has started partying again, while others think his complicated relationship with ex-wife Kourtney Kardashian has simply stressed him out to the point where he’s not eating properly.

Disick, 40, has been a human dartboard for Kardashian, 44, and her husband, Travis Barker, 48, who want him fired from her family’s show The Kardashians, sources exclusively tell Life & Style.

“It’s no secret Kourtney and Travis have been lobbying momager Kris Jenner to kick Scott to the curb,” says an insider. “They don’t get why Kris has kept him around. They think he’s a lazy loser who’s cashed in on the Kardashian name long enough. Clearly, that pressure has gotten to him!”

APEX / MEGA

Disick turned heads when he was recently spotted looking super skinny while dining at Catch Steak in West Hollywood.

“There’s widespread alarm that there may be something wrong with his health,” says an insider. “The feeling is that he could do with some kindness and compassion from everyone, Kourtney included!”

But the answer may be as simple as Disick overdoing it with the trendy weight-loss drug Ozempic, according to some medical experts.

“Scott wanted the easy way out of his dad bod,” says another source. “But now it has clearly gone too far.”

In any case, pals are worried about him. “People are begging Kourtney to find out why Scott’s looking like a famine victim,” says the insider. “He can’t go on like this!”