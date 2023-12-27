Looking Good! Scott Disick Is ‘Back in Shape’ After His Car Accident: Weight Loss Transformation Photos

Scott Disick has bounced back after his August 2022 car accident left him with back problems and weight gain. The Kardashians star was spotted out Christmas shopping in December 2023, and fans couldn’t help but notice how much thinner he looked.

The accident, in which Scott rolled his Lamborghini in Calabasas, caused him to be immobile for several months as a result of his back injury. He gained extra pounds, which he “hated,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on December 22, 2023.

“He was always pretty fit and lean, but he hasn’t been the same since he rolled his Lamborghini in 2022. His back hurt, he didn’t feel great and before he knew it he had packed on about 20 to 25 pounds,” the insider added.

Now, however, Scott is “back in shape,” and his back has improved. Keep scrolling to see photos of his weight loss transformation.