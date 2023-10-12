Scott Disick was hoping to get lucky with Khloé Kardashian for his 40th birthday. In the latest episode of The Kardashians season 4, the Flip It Like Disick star opened up about being “terrible” at sex due to his back injury and hinted that he’s interested in hooking up with Khloé.

During the Thursday, October 12, episode, Khloé, 39, joined Scott, 40, at his appointment at Sports Rehab LA, where Dr. Patrick Khaziran went over Scott’s MRI results for the back injury he sustained when he flipped his Lamborghini in Calabasas in August 2022. The doctor asked the TV personality what he did “for fun” before the injury, and Scott replied, “Sex.” However, since hurting his back, he added that he’s “terrible” at it because he “can’t move.”

Khloé chimed in to ask Scott if that would be “motivation” for him to continue trying to heal, “Get back on the wagon to f–k?” Scott fired back. “No motion for me.”

In a joint interview after the appointment, Scott reflected on his time with Dr. Khaziran and said he also tried to work with a spiritual healer who wanted him to “microdose some shrooms,” but this therapy route seemed like a better fit for him. He also reconsidered the idea of having sex again, suggesting to Khloé that they could have a fling for his 40th birthday, which was on May 26.

“On my 40th birthday, or something maybe? Me and you?” he asked the mom of two. She replied, “Me and you, what?”

Scott played coy, telling Khloé, “I don’t know, you heard [the doctor],” but Khloé wasn’t having it.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

“You might have bumped your head as well. Maybe you need a brain surgery,” she scoffed.

“No, but on my 40th birthday maybe I’ll feel better,” Scott added before concluding that he didn’t “seem” to be “getting anywhere” with Khloé.

Scott became close with the Kardashian-Jenner clan during his on-and-off relationship with Kourtney Kardashian from 2007 to 2015, which included the births of their three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8. After they split for good, Scott and Kourtney, 44, maintained a friendly coparenting dynamic. He also remained particularly close with Khloé. Though they have only ever been friends, Khloé has said she and Scott have a “flirty” dynamic.

“We did not always have a great relationship. I have gone to anger management over Scott,” she said during the April 2022 premiere of The Kardashians. “But, somehow, Scott and I became, like, besties and he really is like a brother to me. That being said, he does speak to me, maybe, a little more flirty than my real brother [Rob Kardashian] does. The whole thing is f–king weird.”

Khloé has shown concern for Scott’s health since his car accident. She was the one who encouraged him to see a physical therapist before his back injury got to the point of needing surgery.

“I think Scott maybe needs a little pep talk because this is probably the unhealthiest I’ve seen him,” she said in a confessional in the new Kardashians episode. “He’s barely mobile and it is all from his back. That wouldn’t make anyone feel good. I think Scott needs to realize these things are fixable. You can’t let it get you down.”

At the time of his accident, Scott was on his way to pick up Mason for a movie, as he revealed on season 3 of The Kardashians. He explained that when he turned into the neighborhood, the car hit the “lip” of a curb and smacked into a pillar. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department revealed in a statement after the accident that “speed” was “the primary cause of the traffic collision” and “alcohol was not a factor,” per Us Weekly.