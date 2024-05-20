Travis Kelce ranked his top three favorite songs of all time by girlfriend Taylor Swift just one week after he saw her perform at the Eras tour in Paris.

“‘Blank Space,’ ‘[The] Alchemy’ and ‘So High School,’” Travis, 34, told The Schmo when asked to list his favorite songs by Taylor, 34, during the second annual Kelce Jam on May 18.

Both “The Alchemy” and “So High School” are featured on Taylor’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, and are believed to be about the professional athlete. In “The Alchemy,” Taylor uses many football references to detail falling in love with someone new. Meanwhile, “So High School” has Taylor compare her feelings for a new partner to the giddiness she felt when developing a crush as a teenager.

The only song Travis listed that is not about him is “Blank Space,” which was featured on her 2014 album, 1989.

Travis answered plenty of questions about his girlfriend during the event, including the advice she gave him before he took to the stage to perform. The professional athlete told Page Six that the “Cardigan” singer encouraged him to “just go out there and have fun.”

He added, “I’d be silly if I tried to imitate what she does!”

The second annual Kelce Jam was held at Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City, Missouri. Not only did Travis get the chance to entertain more than 20,000 fans, but the event also featured performances by Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz.

Travis brought the Lombardi Trophy on stage with him, while he also hyped up the crowd by tossing signed footballs, chugging a few drinks and dancing as Diplo, 45, played for the fans.

“Through all my years in [Kansas City], life could be no better than right the f–k now,” he enthusiastically told the audience.

Travis has gotten the chance to see Taylor perform at several of her Eras tour concerts, while he recently was in the audience during her show in Paris on May 12. Following the concert, the Kansas City Chiefs athlete gushed about the show during his “New Heights” podcast on May 15.

“It was fun. It was a blast,” Travis told his brother, Jason Kelce. “I had a blast at Tay’s show. Her new rendition of the Eras tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department [set]. A handful of those songs [are] in the new show, which means there’s a new segment and new lights and new dancing, new everything to the f–king show. I suggest everybody get out there and see [it]. It is absolutely unbelievable.”

Shortly after he cheered Taylor on at the show, the pair enjoyed a romantic trip to Lake Como before he returned to Missouri for Kelce Jam.