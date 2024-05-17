Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Kiss on Boat Ride in Italy

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continued to enjoy the perks of the Europe leg of her Eras tour, as the couple ​took a romantic getaway to Lake Como, Italy, where they were photographed kissing during a boat ride.

The duo headed out on the lake on Wednesday, May 15, with just a driver, who snapped pictures of the pair while they kissed and cuddled at the back of the boat. Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, looked directly at the skipper as he took a photo of them leaning into one another. The “Fortnight” singer was also seen taking snapshots of her boyfriend with a camera.

The couple appeared to want to look their best in the photographs, as they each dressed up for the excursion. Travis wore a smart ​black-and-white checkered sweater with black trousers. Taylor opted for a sleeveless black knee-length dress with a full skirt. She added a chic flowing tan trench coat with a wide lapel for when some drizzle moved in.

Once back at the dock, Taylor and Travis held hands as they left the boat.

The pair arrived in Lake Como on Monday, May 13, following Taylor’s final Paris, France, Eras tour concert the night prior, which Travis attended.

They were initially photographed going on a romantic stroll in town. Later, more pictures emerged of the lovebirds having a private candlelight dinner for two outside the $21,000 per night Villa Sola Cabiati, which the pair rented for their three-day stay.

Travis and Taylor were able to enjoy themselves with plenty of space, as the villa included six separate suites, a private pool and gorgeous manicured gardens, along with the services of a butler and a private chef.

The Kansas City Chiefs star joined Taylor’s BFF Gigi Hadid and the model’s boyfriend Bradley Cooper for her Sunday, May 12, show at Paris’ La Défense Arena on the last night of her four sold-out shows in the City of Light, which kicked off the Europe leg of her Eras tour.

Taylor’s next concert wasn’t until Friday, May 17, when she began a three-night sold-out run in Stockholm, Sweden. The couple clearly made the most of her four-day down time in Europe with their Italian getaway.

Travis revealed he was still in Europe during his Wednesday, May 15, “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce. When NFL commissioner Roger Goodell popped by to say hello to the brothers he noted, “Looks like Travis is having a rough day, huh?” while Travis replied, “I’m living the dream, man.”

The three-time Super Bowl champ hinted he would be at more of Taylor’s European tour stops, revealing, “I’m gonna be dancing around, yeah, I’m all over the world this offseason.”

Travis added, “It’s like the yin to my yang, you know. Football, it keeps me locked in to Kansas City during the season and, you know, I just gotta fly around and have some fun in the offseason.”