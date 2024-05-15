Travis Kelce had high praise for girlfriend Taylor Swift after attending her Eras tour concert in Paris. Three days after he rocked out at the pop star’s Sunday, May 12, show, Travis dished about the experience on his podcast.

“It was fun. It was a blast,” Travis, 34, told brother Jason Kelce on the Wednesday, May 15, episode of “New Heights.” “I had a blast at Tay’s show. Her new rendition of the Eras tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department [set]. A handful of those songs [are] in the new show, which means there’s a new segment and new lights and new dancing, new everything to the f–king show. I suggest everybody get out there and see [it]. It is absolutely unbelievable.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end confirmed that he was still in Europe while recording the podcast episode. Taylor’s tour continues in Sweden on Friday, May 17.

Following a two-month break from the tour, Taylor, 34, returned to the stage in Paris on May 9 and played four shows in a row. Travis was in Los Angeles filming his new show Grotesquerie during the first three concerts, but made it to the City of Light for the final show. He attended the event with pal Ross Travis, along with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

Taylor subtly gave her man a shout-out during the concert when she pointed out that it was the 87th stop on the Eras tour, which was a reference to Travis’ football jersey number. She also wore Chiefs colors (red and yellow) during the 1989 set and sang “The Alchemy,” which is speculated to be about Travis, as one of the evening’s two surprise songs.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

Meanwhile, the NFL star looked like he was having a blast as he danced the night away in a private box. He confirmed that he “enjoyed every bit” of the concert and admitted, “I don’t know if they’re just getting better or if I keep forgetting how they are. It was electric in there.”

Travis previously attended Eras tour shows in Argentina, Australia and Singapore amid his relationship with Taylor. He also went to one of the concerts in Kansas City in July 2023, which is what sparked the pair’s relationship. Following the show, Travis admitted on his podcast that he had wanted to give the “Fortnight” singer his phone number on a friendship bracelet but didn’t get the chance to. She reached out to him afterward and they “started hanging out right after that,” Taylor previously confirmed.

Now, nearly a year later, Travis is an Eras tour expert. “I’m happy for everybody that’s [involved] in the Eras tour,” he gushed. “From the dancers to the band and obviously Taylor. It just looks like they’re having so much fun up there. … [They’re] putting on a show that you won’t get anywhere else.”