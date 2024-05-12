Fans noticed that Travis Kelce wasn’t in attendance for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concerts in Paris, France, on May 9, May 10, and May 11, 2024, but what was he doing instead?

Why Wasn’t Travis Kelce at the Eras Tour in Paris?

Travis was hard at work back in the United States while Taylor was on stage for the first run of shows on the European leg of her tour. The NFL star was filming Ryan Murphy’s new series Grotesquerie and had some busy days on set, which kept him from traveling overseas.

His costar Niecy Nash posted a video to Instagram on May 10, 2024, which showed the cast and crew of Grotesquerie suggesting some new moves for Travis’ potential future touchdown dance.

“Don’t be fooled by the video….We are working hard for [Ryan Murphy Productions] in between shots is another story,” Niecy captioned the video. “[Travis] our crew has got your back.”

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

The Kansas City Chiefs star also appeared in the video as evidence that he was on set amid Taylor’s time in Paris. He was photographed filming scenes for the series on May 8, 2024, as well.

Despite not being able to attend the Eras tour in Paris, Travis showed his support from afar. When Taylor’s guitarist celebrated the return to the stage by posting a tour photo with the singer, Travis jumped into the comments section and wrote, “Lfg!!!’

The pop star has one final show in the City of Light on May 12, 2024, and will then begin a run of shows in Sweden on May 17, 2024.

Travis Kelce’s ‘Grotesquerie’ Casting

News of Travis’ casting in the FX series broke on May 7, 2024, just as the show was beginning production. Information about Travis’ role has not been confirmed, but episodes are set to premiere in the fall of 2024.

Will Travis Kelce Attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Europe?

Although Travis wasn’t able to make it to Paris, he previously confirmed that he would be attending Eras tour shows throughout Europe during summer 2024. “Oh, you know I gotta go support,” he told Entertainment Tonight in April 2024. “She’ll be all over Europe. There won’t be a bad show, I promise you that.”

The professional athlete likely won’t have to begin training camp for the 2024 NFL season until the middle of summer, so he’ll have plenty of time to make it across the pond. However, his schedule certainly isn’t light, as he’s also signed on to host the new show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, amid other obligations.

Did Taylor Swift Change Her Eras Tour?

Although Parisian fans didn’t get to catch a glimpse of Travis at their shows, there were plenty of other exciting surprises in store. Amid Taylor’s two-month hiatus from the tour, she made several changes to the show in order to incorporate songs from her album The Tortured Poets Department, which was released on April 19, 2024.

After cutting some songs from the setlist, the pop star added the TTPD tracks “But Daddy I Love Him,” “So High School,” “Down Bad,” “Fortnight,” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” to the show. The performance of “So High School” featured several nods to Travis, as the song is speculated to be about him.

During the performance of the track, Taylor and her dancers busted out the “swag surf,” which is the signature dance move of the Kansas City Chiefs. One of Taylor’s dancers also recreated one of Travis’ touchdown dances and there were football lights projected onto the screen behind the stage as Taylor belted out the song.

Plus, Taylor rocked a variety of new costumes throughout the Paris shows.