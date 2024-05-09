The Tortured Poets Department officially has a spot on the Eras tour setlist! Taylor Swift returned to the stage in Paris on Thursday, May 9, and added some tracks from her 11th album to the show.

The first song in the TTPD set was “But Daddy I Love Him,” which was followed by “So High School.” Next up came, “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” and “Down Bad,” which was mashed up with “Fortnight” before transitioning into the full first single. She then slowed things down with a rendition of “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.” There was then an onstage outfit change before she sang “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” and then the set ended.

Before the TTPD set, Taylor, 34, made several changes to the setlist to account for the new additions. In the Lover set, she cut the song “The Archer,” while also debuting a brand new orange bodysuit and sparkly blazer. The Fearless set stayed the same, although it included a new black and gold dress. Rather than segueing into the Evermore set after Fearless, the singer skipped ahead to the Red era, which kept the same songs, but also featured some new costumes.

The Speak Now era came next, along with a completely revamped introduction and dress. She also cut “Long Live” from the set after previously adding it following the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in July 2023. Reputation followed Speak Now, keeping its original outfit and song choices from the first leg of the tour.

Following Reputation, there was a new transition into Folklore, where she rocked a new yellow dress and started the set with “Cardigan,” which used to be toward the end of the segment. However, Taylor revealed that the Folklore set was actually being combined with Evermore, as she went on to switch back-and-forth between both albums. Unfortunately, this meant a lot of songs were cut from the sister albums: “‘Tis the Damn Season,” “The Last Great American Dynasty,” “The 1,” and “Tolerate It” all didn’t make the cut.

As usual, Folklore transitioned into 1989, where Taylor wore a mismatched skirt and top for the first time. All of the songs remained the same.

Taylor released TTPD on April 19 while the Eras tour was on a two-month break. However, fans began speculating that some of the tracks would make their way onto the show’s setlist after the pop star posted behind-the-scenes rehearsal footage on YouTube on April 25. In the clips, Taylor appeared to be using a microphone that she doesn’t normally use during the concert. Some fans also thought they spotted a TTPD logo in the background of one video, while other footage showed dancers using never-before-seen props.

The Eras tour began in March 2023 with a United States leg that lasted throughout the summer. Taylor then traveled for international shows in August 2023 and November 2023, as well as throughout February and the beginning of March. The four Paris shows are the kickoff to the tour’s European leg, which concludes on August 20 in London.

In October and the beginning of November, the pop star has a string of shows in Miami, Florida, New Orleans, Louisiana, and Indianapolis, Indiana, before heading to Canada to close out the year.

In April, Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, confirmed that he would be heading to Europe to “support” her on tour this summer. However, football will be in-season by the time she’s back in the United States. The couple has already made their romance last throughout one season of football and touring overlapping.

The Eras tour actually helped Taylor and Travis, 34, get together, as he attended one of the stops in Kansas City in July 2023. After the show, the NFL star gave Taylor a shout-out on his podcast, which led to her reaching out to him. They quietly dated for several weeks before going public with their relationship in September 2023.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor told Time magazine in December 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other.”

Although the two have managed to maintain a certain level of privacy, they also haven’t shied away from the public frenzy surrounding their romance. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves. We’re showing up for each other,” the Grammy winner explained. “Other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”