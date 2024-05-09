Taylor Swift Changed Up Her Iconic Eras Tour Outfits for Europe Opener in Paris: Photos

Taylor Swift made some drastic changes to her iconic Eras tour outfits as she began the Europe leg on Thursday, May 9, at Paris’ La Defense Arena.

The “Karma” artist opened the show with a new Lover bodysuit that fans were quick to notice was not the signature pink. But that wasn’t the only change Swifties noticed throughout the three-and-a-half hour show.