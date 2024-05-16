Photos of Celebrity Arrivals at ACM Awards 2024 Red Carpet

Grab your bell bottoms and cowboy (or cowgirl) hats! Another night of the annual Academy of Country Music Awards has arrived once again. Later this evening, country music stars will take the stage at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, for the 2024 ACM Awards, where they’ll be honored for their achievements and deliver some special performances. Reba McEntire is set to host the event, while Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and more are set to sing.

Before the show can begin, however, the stars walked the 2024 ACM Awards red carpet in their best country music fashion.