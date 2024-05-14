Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Flaunt PDA at Gala: Photos

Better Together! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Pack on PDA After Taking the Stage Together at Gala

Power couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had a recent philanthropic date night on May 10 and packed on the PDA when they took the stage together. The musicians performed their duet “Nobody But You” at the Keep Memory Alive’s 27th Annual Power of Love Gala in Las Vegas – where Blake was honored for his charitable support.

The following day, Gwen, 54, shared a video montage of the evening via Instagram. The pair were in high spirits and took videos while they enjoyed culinary dishes created by world-renowned chefs Wolfgang Puck and Evan Funke.

The annual gala raises money for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and this year, Bravolebrities including Vanderpump Rules’ Lisa and Todd Vanderpump, and Housewives Crystal Minkoff and Meredith Marks were in attendance.