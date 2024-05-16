ACM Awards 2024 Best and Worst Dressed Red Carpet Photos

Country music‘s biggest stars are turning out for the 2024 ACM Awards, and while some brought out seriously eye-catching red carpet looks, others missed the style mark.

The event is being held on Thursday, May 16, at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Reba McEntire is hosting the event for the 17th time.

Fans are eager to see what performer and Entertainer of the Year nominee Lainey Wilson will wear, after elevating her bell bottom look in so many super stylish ways at other awards shows. Other fashionable stars who will be performing include Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert and Gwen Stefani, who will be joining husband Blake Shelton. The big question is, who will come away as the best and worst dressed?