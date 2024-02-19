Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
lainey wilson peoples choice awards 2024

Getty

Lainey Wilson Brings Country Vibes to the 2024 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet [Photos]

Fashion & Beauty
Feb 18, 2024 7:26 pm·
By
Picture

Our favorite bell bottom babe brought some country flair to the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, February 18. Lainey Wilson hit the red carpet in another one of her signature looks, which featured flared pants and a hat.

Fresh off her win for Best Country Album at the 2024 Grammys, Lainey, 31, attended the People’s Choice Awards as a performer and nominee. She’s up for Female Artist of the year and Female Country Artist of the Year at the event.

Jeans

Deal of the Day

Snag These Wildly Popular Jeans for 63% Off View Deal

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Lainey’s People’s Choice Awards look.

Yellowstone-s Lainey Wilson Shows Off 70-Lb Weight Loss
 Lainey Wilson's Weight Loss Transformation Photos
Picture