Our favorite bell bottom babe brought some country flair to the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, February 18. Lainey Wilson hit the red carpet in another one of her signature looks, which featured flared pants and a hat.

Fresh off her win for Best Country Album at the 2024 Grammys, Lainey, 31, attended the People’s Choice Awards as a performer and nominee. She’s up for Female Artist of the year and Female Country Artist of the Year at the event.

