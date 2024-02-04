Lainey Wilson may be a first-time nominee at the 2024 Grammys, but she looked right at home on the red carpet! The country singer’s weight loss was on display as she posed for photos before heading into the event on Sunday, February 4.

It’s a big night for the “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” crooner, 31, who’s nominated for Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Jelly Roll at the award show. With her red carpet outfit, Lainey already looked like a winner, staying true to her country roots with her Grammys ensemble.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Lainey Wilson on the Grammys red carpet!