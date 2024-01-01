2023 was a big year for singer Lainey Wilson and she celebrated the end of the year in style. The country crooner performed at Nashville’s Big Bash on New Year’s Eve alongside Thomas Rett and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Lainey, 31, who looked stunning in a sparkly silver jumpsuit and matching cowboy hat, rocked out on stage singing her hit songs, “Grease,” “Heart Like a Truck” and “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.”

The event, which aired live on CBS on ​Sunday, December 31, was free to the public. Plus, the Big Bash partnered with the HERO (Homeless Education Resource Office) Program of Metro Nashville Public Schools to help give back to students who were experiencing homelessness.

The “Heart Like a Truck” singer made history this year when she was nominated for nine Country Music Awards in September. Lainey took home the title in five of the categories, including the biggest award of the night with Entertainer of the Year. The Yellowstone star was the first female to grab the award since superstar Taylor Swift in 2011.

“Being nominated in each of these categories amongst my friends means the world to me,” Lainey wrote via Instagram when the nominations were announced. “And the coveted Entertainer Of The Year category?! It’s absolutely surreal. We bust our butts out there on the road every dang night to give y’all the best show possible and I have the time of my life doing it.”

Jason Davis/Getty Images

When the “Watermelon Moonshine” singer couldn’t contain her emotions when it was announced she had won Entertainer of the Year.

“This is all I’ve ever wanted to do, it’s the only thing I know how to do,” Lainey said while holding back tears during her acceptance speech. “It finally feels like country music is starting to love me back.”

Her five awards tied the record of most one-year wins which was originally set by Johnny Cash in 1969. Since then, only two other musicians have completed the same feat – Vince Gill in 1993 and Alan Jackson in 2002.

Lainey also grabbed her fans’ attention when she shed 70 pounds and debuted her new body in August. She quickly shut down rumors that she took weight loss gummies in a video posted on Instagram.

“I’m sure a lot of y’all have seen some ads about me losing weight, being hospitalized and then I started taking some weight loss gummies and blah blah blah it saved my life,” Lainey clapped back at the trolls, continuing, “Well, surprise, it ain’t true.”

The “Things a Man Oughta Know” singer added, “If I have lost weight it’s because I am working hard and playing hour and a half shows and running around every night of my life, and to be honest, me losing weight or gaining weight ain’t got anything to do with my music.”