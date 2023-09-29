Lainey Wilson‘s 70-lb. weight loss was never more apparent than when she arrived at the People’s Choice Country Awards on September 28, 2023, showing off her svelte figure in body-hugging shiny bell-bottom pants and a top that tied around her waist. The “Never Say Never” songstress now has six-pack abs and here’s how she achieved it.

How Did Lainey Wilson Lose Weight?

Things began to change for Lainey when she declared 2020 would be her “year of health.” The Yellowstone star added more fruits and vegetables to her diet and cut out sugar, dairy and processed foods.

“She cut back on sugar and salt and replaced her fattening snacks with healthier choices like raw veggies,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively. “Instead of sugary sodas, she’ll sip lemon water.”

“The inches have melted off and she loves the way she looks in clothes,” the source continued, adding, “She’s got six-pack abs and is wearing crop tops with pride.”

As far as her fitness, when Lainey wasn’t working with her personal trainer, she kept active hiking or swimming.

What Has Lainey Wilson Said About Her Weight Loss?

The “Heart Like a Truck” singer credited her active live performances for keeping her fit. “If I have lost weight, it’s because I’m working hard, playing hour-and-a-half shows and running around every night of my life,” she revealed in a June 2020 Instagram video after fans began noticing her slimmer physique. “And to be honest, me losing weight or gaining weight ain’t got anything to do with my music,” Lainey added.

The comments came after the 2022 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year addressed speculation that she’d taken diet supplements. “By now I’m sure a lot of y’all have seen some ads about me losing weight, being hospitalized and then I started taking some weight loss gummies and blah, blah, blah, it saved my life. Well, surprise. It ain’t true,” she declared.

“People will do whatever it takes to make a dollar, even if it is lies” she warned fans, telling them not to “fall for it.”

What Has Lainey Wilson Said About Her ‘Fat Butt’?

In 2022, a video went viral showing Lainey with a bootylicious backside. While she seemed somewhat annoyed, the singer used it as an opportunity to get new listeners to her music.

“I can’t even scroll on TikTok on my For You Page without seeing my ‘fat butt’ on everything. It says hashtag trend,” she said in a December 15, 2022, TikTok video, adding, “Whatever brings the people in. Whatever brings the people in. But I’m just letting y’all know go check out my record Bell Bottom Country. Happy to have ya, either way. However you found me, I’m happy you’re here.”