Bell bottom country star Lainey Wilson wasn’t liking the way she felt in a pair of jeans. So a few years ago, the 31-year-old declared a “year of health.” The Louisiana-born star hired a personal trainer and revamped her diet. The result: a whopping 70-pound weight loss. “The inches have melted off and she loves the way she looks in clothes,” an insider tells Life & Style. “She’s got six-pack abs and is wearing crop tops with pride.”

The “Never Say Never” singer, who crossed over into acting on the megahit Yellowstone, once went viral for her, um, generous booty. “I can’t even scroll on TikTok without seeing my fat butt,” she posted in a response video, then joked, “Whatever brings ’em in. Just go check out my record Bell Bottom Country. However you found me, I’m happy you’re here.”

Despite the fanny fandom, Lainey was determined to slim down. “She cut back on sugar and salt and replaced her fattening snacks with healthier choices like raw veggies,” says the insider. “Instead of sugary sodas, she’ll sip lemon water.” When she wasn’t working with her trainer, she kept active hiking or swimming. The results were so extreme, the singer had to address accusations she’d taken shortcuts to get in shape. Not so, she insisted, telling fans, “If I have lost weight, it’s because I’m working hard, playing hour-and-a-half shows and running around every night of my life.”