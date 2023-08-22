Trigger warning: The following article contains language depicting addiction and disordered eating.

Some stars will literally starve for their art. A number of movie stars have gone on extreme diets to lose weight for roles where their character is sick, addicted, on a hunger strike or in the case of Tom Hanks, stranded on a deserted island in 2000’s Castaway.

The discipline and toll on the body for that actors willing to go to such extremes are often rewarded with accolades. Both Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto won Oscars for 2013’s Dallas Buyers Club, where they played dying AIDS patients. Joaquin Phoenix won an Academy Award in 2020 for Joker after losing 52 pounds for the role, even though he said he started “to go mad” from the hunger.

Keep scrolling to see which stars have lost extreme amounts of weight for movie roles.