Actor Joaquin Phoenix was “saved” by fiancée Rooney Mara after his painful past, an insider tells Life & Style magazine exclusively. “Rooney is the love of Joaquin’s life — she gets him unlike any other woman, and he feels comfortable enough to open up to her,” says the source. “He trusts her with his life.”

The pair first met on the set of the drama Her in 2013, but didn’t romantically connect until making Mary Magdalene together in 2016. News broke that the actors quietly got engaged in July 2019.

The 45-year-old and New York native, 34, “hinted” that they’ll walk down the aisle in 2020 during a “small, private wedding,” teases the insider. “They’re already talking about having a family of their own together.”

From karate to yoga, it’s obvious that the A-list couple has a lot in common, but they also “share the same values,” the source adds. “They’re both extremely spiritual and are animal-rights activists. And they were both vegans before they even met, which is a good thing because I don’t think Joaquin could marry a meat-eater.”

The actor has experienced many hardships in his life — from the tragic death of his brother, River, by overdose in 1993 to going to rehab for alcohol in 2005. However, he’s looking ahead to a brighter future. His relationship with Rooney has been extremely private, but the Ghost Story actress has been by his side during the 2020 awards show season. He won best actor at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and BAFTA Awards for his starring role in Joker. Fans are anxiously awaiting to see if he’ll also take home the prize at the Oscars.

“Joaquin is one of the kindest guys and has been through so much. If anyone deserves love and happiness, it’s him,” gushes the source. The balance between his personal and professional life has given the Walk the Line actor a brighter outlook.

“I think only recently, as you get older or whatever, you’re OK,” he explained to Vanity Fair in October about the shift he’s experienced through the years. “You go, ‘Maybe it is going to be a bad experience’ or ‘Maybe I’m not going to enjoy it. And maybe I won’t have any of those connections, maybe I’ll feel just hollow [afterward].’ That’s OK. Because I know that I have meaning in other parts of my life. And that’s really what sustains me. I enjoy it. I love my life. I f–king love my life.”

