Lainey Wilson is one of country music‘s most talented singer songwriters, and her unique style has always helped her stand out when it comes to performances and red carpet appearances. Her trademark look is bell bottom pants and the artist even named her 2022 album Bell Bottom Country.

“I was really trying to figure out what could I do to stand apart from the rest of the females in Nashville, because it’s very important to do that. And what is something that is really true to me? For me, it was the whole bell bottom throwback look. And I’m glad we did,” Lainey told Variety in January 2023.

“I mean, we’ve been doing it now for probably about six years solid. Probably 2016 is when I decided, all right, if I’m gonna do this, I need to wear bell bottoms and need to wear my vintage shirts and stuff like that, daily,” she continued. Sure enough, there are almost no photos of Lainey where she’s not wearing bell bottoms, even though she’s changed up her look over the years with hippie-style shirts, wide brimmed hats and a love of vests. She also lost 70 pounds between 2020 and 2023, completely transforming her body.

Scroll down to see Lainey’s transformation over the years.