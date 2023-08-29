Lainey Wilson‘s career is riding high with her massive success as an award-winning country music artist while also starring in season 5 of Yellowstone, but she comes from very humble beginnings. The “Small Town Girl” songstress definitely related to the tune after growing up in a tiny Louisiana farming town, with a family who encouraged her big dreams.

Where Is Lainey Wilson From?

Lainey grew up in Baskin, Louisiana, a tiny town in the northwest part of the state that has a population of less than 300 people.

Who Are Lainey Wilson’s Parents?

​Father Brian Wilson is a fifth-generation farmer whilemom Michelle Wilson was a schoolteacher. “Daddy is the hardest working person I know. He taught me my entire life how to pull up my bootstraps and tell it like it is with grace, and my momma, too,” Lainey told Southern Living in 2022. She added, “My momma’s the kindest woman I know … also knows how to work hard and loves people and loves her family. And, yeah, I’m a Wilson through and through.”

The 2023 ACM Female Artist of the Year has honored her mom and dad in songs. Her 2022 tune “Grease,” was inspired by one of her mother’s favorite sayings.

“It’s a saying that my mama used to say all the time, like, ‘Now we’re cooking with grease. Now we’re getting somewhere,’” Lainey explained on Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music. “I feel like those are little sayings that I cannot escape. Certain things that my family said growing up, it just somehow makes its way into my music. And if you listen to the record, you hear a lot of me talking about Mama, me talking about Daddy, me talking about the Lord. It somehow just makes its way into it, and I just can’t even help it … It’s [taken] me a long time to feel [like I’m a grown woman], but I am feeling it.”