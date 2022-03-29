Breaking Down the Difference Between All the ‘Yellowstone’ Shows: ‘1883,’ ‘1932’ and More

The Yellowstone universe keeps expanding! In June 2018, Taylor Sheridan introduced fans to the Paramount Network series starring Kevin Costner, and it’s since become a huge phenomenon. The parent show — which has been renewed for a fifth season — has given birth to multiple spinoff shows.

“I can’t keep up with all their success,” Kevin told Entertainment Tonight in March 2022 of all the shows. “I just show up and I wear the hat. I’ve enjoyed being able to do it, and we’ll just see how long that goes.”

In Yellowstone, the Bodyguard actor stars as John Dutton, the owner of the fictional Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in Montana. He stars alongside Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley, who play his children, Kayce, Bethany and Jamie, respectively.

“It was the notion of a man who had inherited the seventh generation of this massive cattle ranch and reaching a place where he was aware of his own mortality, and who could he trust to shepherd this ranch into the next generation? And when you have a piece of land as big as this is, it’s almost a kingdom,” creator Taylor explained to Variety in June 2018 about his initial idea surrounding he show. “And so, does that make you a king? Kings, they don’t employ morality when they’re making decisions. They’re job is to preserve the kingdom. So, it lends itself to some really fascinating questions about us.”

Once Yellowstone found its footing, the ideas for spinoffs began. The first was 1883 — which premiered in December 2021 on Paramount+ — and starred Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, among others.

“I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey,” Taylor told Deadline after the show’s final episode aired in February 2022. “On to the next peek through the window. I also wanted to create something you could watch and be completely enthralled and fulfilled, having never seen Yellowstone. Let it live on its own merits. Yes, for those fans of Yellowstone, there are some real Easter eggs and understanding you can take away from that, that informs the way you watch Yellowstone. I like that model. For me, as a storyteller it feels close ended. I’m going to peek through the window of a different era and see what I see then.”

It’s on to the next for the genius behind this universe! Scroll through the gallery for a breakdown of all the Yellowstone shows so far.