Country superstar Faith Hill is such a timeless beauty. Ever since her 1993 debut album, Take Me as I Am, she’s been a force to be reckoned with for almost three decades in the music industry. But has she ever had any nips or tucks to keep her youthful appearance along the way?

Faith was born on September 21, 1967, and has been regarded as one of country’s great stunners ever since she became a breakout star in her mid-20s. At the age of 54 in 2021, Faith’s stunning face remains the same, except for a few natural smile lines.

The “This Kiss” singer in 2017 said she embraced her wrinkles as she turned 50. “I honestly don’t pay attention to it,” she told New Beauty magazine of aging, adding, “If I did, my girls would notice, and I don’t want that. It’s not a message I want them to have.” Faith and her husband, fellow country superstar Tim McGraw, share three daughters: Gracie, born in 1997, Maggie, who came along the following year and their youngest, Audrey, who rounded out the family of five with her 2001 arrival.

“The secret is being confident — with your age, with yourself. Life is so precious. We only have one; what’s the point of stressing about all of that?” Faith continued, explaining, “I’m OK with having lines. I’m 50, I want people to know I’ve smiled a lot.”

Faith and Tim are dedicated to teaching the couple’s daughters that aging is a natural and beautiful process, and it is what’s on the inside that really counts.

“Social media can be so cruel, but we’ve always emphasized the importance of having a realistic take and a healthy view regarding beauty to our girls. They know it’s not just on the outside,” she said. “It’s really important to us to teach them that beauty is on the inside. People can see your heart by the expressions on your face and by the way you carry yourself — they can see your happiness.”

Faith faced scrutiny when she appeared on the cover of People magazine in December 2021, alongside Tim, to promote 1883, their new Paramount Plus prequel to the network’s smash hit, Yellowstone. She wore sandy, shoulder length ringlet curls, but her face appeared over-edited, causing concern for some fans.

“That’s not Faith. There’s no way,” one person wrote in the publication’s Instagram post featuring the cover, while another added, “That looks like Tim but that doesn’t look like Faith. Is it the makeup or something? Don’t know.” Others speculated she may have gone under the knife, with one user commenting, “She looks like she had a little too much work done,” and another writing, “Faith looks unrecognizable. I would not have known that was her. Wow.”

Life & Style has reached out to Faith’s rep for comment.

Scroll down to see Faith’s looks evolve over the years.