Blac Chyna

The entrepreneur began getting her facial fillers dissolved in March 2023. “As you can see right here, there’s still filler right here in my lip so it’s kind of pushing it over to the side, so we’re going to dissolve that,” she explained in an Instagram video while driving to her doctor’s office, adding that she was going to have more fillers dissolved the high cheek area. The former reality star also showed off how her natural jawline was finally starting to come back.

“Like my face has come down tremendously especially this area so it’s not super boxy,” the Lashed Cosmetics founder explained while pointing at her jawline. “This is like my actual jaw, so I already have like the structure.”

Chyna began to question why she ever messed with her face to begin with before revealing, “I did them because, I mean everybody was doing it, so let this be a lesson, don’t even do it y’all, it’s not even worth it,” about getting facial fillers.

The mother of two added that she “was so young” when she got the procedures done and “didn’t even give [her] body time to fully develop” naturally.

The same month, Chyna also got her butt reduced, as she revealed in a March 13 Instagram video that she first started getting silicone shots in her behind when she was 19. “So, I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff,” Chyna explained.

“But now I’m moving here in life. So, I want this out of my ass, so I can grow,” she added