Beat the Yellowstone blues by streaming the show from season 1! Upon its premiere in June 2018, the series — starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton — became an immediate hit among viewers. Now that the show has lived up to the hype, fans and potential viewers are wondering where they can watch the series while waiting for new episodes to air. Keep reading to find out how to stream Yellowstone.

Peacock subscribers are in luck because the first three seasons of the show are available to watch via the streaming service. However, those using the free version of Peacock can only stream the first episode. The rest of the show is for Peacock Premium users only.

That being said, Pluto TV is kicking off their Yellowstone streaming special for free on Friday, March 25. At 3 p.m. ET, the show’s first season will be available via the Pluto TV More TV Drama channel with season 2 premiering on Saturday, March 26, at 3 p.m. ET and season 3 on Sunday, March 27, at 12 p.m. ET.

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Of course, there is the question of where to watch season 4. Well, as of now, those who have live TV through a cable account are able to watch the latest episodes via the Paramount Network. But, the fourth season will be premiering via Peacock on March 28.

Now that fans are all caught up, what’s next? Well, not even the cast knows what to expect in the forthcoming fifth season.

“We never know what’s next, you know?” actor Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “We’re sorta on the ride with everybody else. We kinda get [the scripts] as they come and we’re always super excited to see what’s happening next. We honestly have no idea what’s coming up.”

During the same interview Luke’s onscreen wife, Kelsey Asbille, teased that she wants “a sweet little baby on set,” as it was revealed in season 4 that her character, Monica, and Kayce were gearing up to have their second baby. Luke, joked, “Yeah, but who knows? We might die tomorrow. It’s kind of the Yellowstone [trademark].”

Kevin, for his part, told Deadline in February 2022 that he’s “pleasantly surprised” by the show’s success.

“When I read the first script [of Yellowstone], I thought it had a little of that gold dust,” the Field of Dreams star explained. “I couldn’t have predicted its popularity, or looked five years ahead, but I’m never surprised at what quality can turn into.”