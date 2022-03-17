Family is everything, just ask the Duttons! Yellowstone made headlines following its premiere in June 2018 on the Paramount Network and now, it’s one of the biggest shows on TV — with stars who have even bigger net worths.

“When I read the first script [of Yellowstone], I thought it had a little of that gold dust,” Kevin Costner, who plays Montana’s fictional Yellowstone Dutton Ranch owner John Dutton, told Deadline in February 2022. “I couldn’t have predicted its popularity, or looked five years ahead, but I’m never surprised at what quality can turn into. Being popular and really good doesn’t have to be mutually exclusive. And so, I’m pleasantly surprised.”

The veteran actor stars as the Dutton Family patriarch who constantly comes face-to-face with people in the outside world trying to take control of the ranch and its land. Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley play the roles of John’s children, Kayce, Bethany and Jamie, respectively, and even they don’t know what’s to come as the show continues.

“We never know what’s next, you know?” Luke, for one, told Entertainment Tonight in March 2022. “We’re sorta on the ride with everybody else. We kinda get [the scripts] as they come and we’re always super excited to see what’s happening next.”

Created by Taylor Sheridan, the series has since given birth to multiple Yellowstone spinoffs — 1883, 1932 and 6666. The former Sons of Anarchy star has created a midwestern empire, although the parent show has become the most beloved. While Yellowstone fans hope the show will go on for years, Taylor told The New York Times in December 2021 that there is an end in sight.

“There’s only so much hovering one can do before the story starts to lose its locomotion; you can’t put it in neutral just because it’s successful,” he explained. “It will go as many years as it takes for me to tell the story, but you’re not going to see nine seasons of it.”

With a stacked cast, it’s no surprise that Yellowstone became an immediate hit. And, with the show’s success comes a pretty major payday for the stars. Yes, some of them have already racked up pretty impressive net worths thanks to their other roles over the years, but this show has only added to the number.

Scroll through the gallery for a breakdown of the Yellowstone stars’ net worths.