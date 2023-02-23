Working hard in the kitchen? Fans were shocked when Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix revealed their plans to open a sandwich shop together during season 9. More than one year later, the costars have made great steps to open the lavish eatery. Keep scrolling to learn more about Katie and Ariana’s sandwich shop and if the restaurant is open!

Why Did Katie and Ariana Want to Open a Sandwich Shop?

The Bravolebrities joined forces after Katie expressed her desire to open a sandwich shop with ex-husband Tom Schwartz. He was too busy running his restaurant Tom Tom with co-owner Tom Sandoval and their new bar Schwartz and Sandys, so Ariana offered to partner with Katie.

Although the VPR OG initially wanted to run the eatery with Tom, Ariana has made it very clear that he and her boyfriend Sandoval have no part in the business.

Bravo

“I don’t want Tom involved in what I do. Like, Jay-Z wasn’t a partner on [Beyoncé‘s album] Lemonade,” Ariana said during a January 2022 episode.

What Is the Name of Katie and Ariana’s Sandwich Shop?

During the same episode, the ladies revealed the name of their deli, Something About Her. The Fancy Cocktail author gave a brief explanation of the shop’s upscale-sounding name via Twitter in January 2022.

“Tacky sandwich puns are not our vibe,” she wrote at the time.

The same month, Katie and Ariana launched the official Instagram account of the sandwich shop and uploaded two posts.

The first picture was an image of their logo and another of a cottage and folk-like looking bakery.

“It’s giving SAH,” the caption reads alongside a champagne and baguette emoji.

Is Katie and Ariana’s Sandwich Shop Open?

According to the business’ Instagram bio, SAH was set to open in January 2022. However, the shop has yet to open and the Instagram account hasn’t been updated since its launch.

Fans have since flooded the comments section asking for updates on the grand opening.

“WHEN will we get to try,” one fan asked in February 2023, while a second person wrote, “Anyone know when & if they are going to open?”

A third person even said, “Something tells me this (SAH) was just so these two would have a storyline on Vanderpump Rules.”

Who Is Investing In Katie and Ariana’s Sandwich Shop?

When Ariana and Katie were in the first steps of making their business, Lala Kent’s ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett, was set to invest in the shop.

During season 9, the women asked the film producer for a $200,000 investment, to which he agreed to give $150,000.

However, Lala and Randall have since split after he was faced with cheating allegations, which seemingly affected the investment.

On January 18, 2022, the Toms were asked if Randall was “still investing” in Katie and Ariana’s business by virtual audience members on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen.

“I don’t think so,” Sandoval replied, and Schwartz noted, “I think they dissolved that, and they’re seeking other investors now.”