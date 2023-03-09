Vanderpump Rules‘ Kristina Kelly has returned to the show with a bang in season 10. Get to know the former featured cast mate who is already receiving kudos for being suspicious of Raquel Leviss’ persona.

Who Is Kristina Kelly?

She is a former SUR server and VPR star Katie Maloney‘s longtime best friend.

Why Is Kristina Kelly on Season 10 of ‘Vanderprump Rules’?

Kristina will play a major part in Katie’s storyline following her split from husband Tom Schwartz.

“After 12 years together, Tom and Katie Maloney have gone their separate ways with hopes for an amicable split as long as they both agree to obey one pact – no relationships within the friend group,” a Bravo press release ahead of season 10 read.

“When Tom hooks up with someone in the circle, their well-intentioned hope for friendship becomes nearly impossible to maintain. Katie begins to date again, while leaning on her friends Lala and Kristina Kelly for support,” it continued.

Courtesy of Kristina Kelly/Instagram

What Seasons of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Did Kristina Kelly Previously Appear on?

She made appearances on seasons 2 through 7 in a recurring role, popping up in cameos with primary cast members.

How Did Fans React to Kristina Kelly’s Return to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10?

During her very first confessional on the March 8, 2023, episode, Kristina won the hearts of fans by calling out Raquel’s personality as fake. The scene was filmed long before the news broke on March 3 that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had split after nine years together due to his affair with Raquel, who is James Kennedy‘s former fiancée.

“I feel like I’m the only one who isn’t falling for Raquel’s sweet and innocent act. People walk around treating her like a little baby, but that’s an insult to babies,” Kristina quipped. She immediately became a top trending Twitter topic.

“I want Kristina Kelly to meet every single person I allow into my life and tell me what she thinks of them, decisions will be made from there,” one viewer tweeted, while another wrote, “Can we all talk about how Kristina Kelly has always had EVERYONE’S number from the jump. She called Jax being s–t and Schwartz and Scanevil [sic], now Raquel!? Can Kristina Kelly vet all people I interact with?”

What Is Kristina Kelly’s Net Worth?

According to Gossip Next Door, she’s worth upwards of $300,000.

What Does Kristina Kelly Do for a Living?

The entrepreneur is the creator and founder of the skincare line Heartspring, which features all natural organic products.