Her next chapter! Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney is “open” to dating “seriously” following her divorce from ex-husband Tom Schwartz, the Bravo star told Life & Style exclusively.

“If I meet someone, I meet someone,” Katie, 36, shared with Life & Style at the Vanderpump Rules season 10 premiere at SUR on Tuesday, February 7, noting that she’s “embracing” and “just having fun” with her status as a single woman.

“This past year, I wasn’t taking anything too seriously, just wanting to just date for sport and experience more than anything,” the reality star explained, adding that she’s ready to “maybe date somebody, but also not aggressively pursuing it.”

She and Tom, 40, were together for 12 years and married for three before announcing their decision to divorce.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose,” Katie shared in an Instagram statement from March 2022. “We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain, and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness.”

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Tom, for his part, shared his own social media statement, saying the split “sucks” overall.

“How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f–-kin canned Instagram caption? What picture am I supposed to use? Is there a go-to break up font?” the TomTom restaurant owner posted, in part. “We had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship. I’m talking heaven-on-earth-level joy. She taught me so much about love and being a better partner.”

Since the split, Katie has opened up about being “proud of herself” for making the decision to end their relationship.

“Everyone, whether they watched us or they’re close to us, witnessed us go through so much for so long and for all the reasons that I left my marriage or wanted to end my marriage were the same reasons I stuck around,” she shared during a December 2022 episode of the “The Papaya” podcast.

When it came to filming season 10 — which is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 8 — fans will watch Katie explore some “uncharted territory” regarding her dating life.

“It’s like I was saying, I haven’t been single since I was in my early twenties. It’s also, again, being single and like on the show, you know, it’s like flirting with guys having — worrying that like my ex is there as well — my ex-husband of like a billion years,” she explained. “It was all a little awkward, but you know what, it is what it is.”

Reporting by Olivia Jakiel

Vanderpump Rules season 10 premieres on Bravo on Wednesday, February 8, at 9 p.m.