A new chapter. Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney reflected on feeling “hurt” while moving out of her and Tom Schwartz’s shared home following their split.

“I hate goodbyes. And this one hurts a lot,” the Bravolebrity, 35, wrote, adding that her “emotions” were “hard to pin down,” via Instagram during the early hours of Thursday, June 9. “Closing this chapter on my life feels like attending my own funeral. But I’m very much alive.”

Katie Maloney/Instagram

The “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host admitted just how much she was going to miss the “coziest” and “brightest” home in Los Angeles.

“Thank you, house, for … the memories, for being my sanctuary, for letting me dress you up like a Hallmark movie set at Christmas and for being OURS,” Katie continued. “I’m going to miss coming home.”

The former reality TV couple closing the chapter on their shared home comes nearly three months after Katie filed for divorce from Tom, 39, on March 22, 2022.

Katie gave insight into what ultimately led to the demise of their longtime relationship after filing. “I had been expressing my feelings, where I felt that I was not getting my needs met,” she said during an appearance on the “We Met At Acme” podcast on April 10. “Where I thought I was being hurt by some of the behavior, I don’t think he understood or resonated or agreed.”

In April, Tom revealed that he and the reality star were still cohabiting under the same roof.

“We still live together, so it’s not that awkward,” he told E! News at the time. “Even though we’re divorced, I still have a deep love and admiration for her.”

Before their divorce filing, split rumors had been circulating about the couple for months. Tom shared a lengthy Instagram post on March 15 confirming their separation.

“Wanted to clear the air on some rumors floating around. Katie and I are separating. I’m not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word because it’s too painful,” the TomTom owner wrote. “Yes, my heart aches, but I’ll be OK. Not looking to evoke any sympathy here. I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision, and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

Katie and Tom met two years before the Bravo reality series premiered in 2013. They legally married in July 2019.