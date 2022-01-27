Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss has a sky-high net worth, and she doesn’t only earn her money from starring on the Bravo reality TV series.

Multiple outlets report her net worth as $1.5 million.

Keep reading to learn how Raquel Leviss makes her money!

Raquel Leviss Has Starred on ‘Pump Rules’ Since Season 5

The SUR employee made appearances in season 5 of the hit reality show, becoming a returning cast member in season 6. She gained further recognition through her relationship with now-ex-fiancé and costar James Kennedy.

The former couple were together for five years, announcing their engagement in May 2021, only to break it off seven months later.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” Raquel and James wrote in a joint Instagram statement in December 2021. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

After breaking up with the fellow reality star, Raquel publicly discussed what was the breaking point for their relationship during the season 9 reunion special, which aired in January 2022.

“I didn’t want to give up on him because he really has shown me how dedicated he is to me and the things that he is willing to do to better himself,” the California native revealed in the episode. “But I feel like it is something deep within. I have been having nightmares about our wedding day, and I think that’s a telltale sign that something is wrong.”

Raquel Leviss Has Worked as a Model

After winning the Miss Sonoma County title, Raquel competed in multiple pageants, including Miss California and Miss Malibu USA, per Us Weekly.

By the time she became a regular on Pump Rules, Raquel started sharing professional shots and videos of herself modeling via Instagram by promoting various brands.

Raquel Leviss Wants a Career in Occupational Therapy

The SUR-ver attended Sonoma State University in California, obtaining a degree in Kinesiology with a focus in pre-occupational therapy. In 2020, Raquel announced she wanted to continue her studies by earning a Master’s Degree in Occupational Therapy, per Bravo.

“I think I’m gonna start applying very, very soon,” Raquel said during VPR’s season 7 reunion. “I still have to take the GRE. I do have to study for that exam. And then I’ll start applying to schools. I’d like to stay in California, obviously. And it’s something that I’m ready to start pursuing sooner than later.”