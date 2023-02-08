Upgraded paychecks! The Vanderpump Rules class once lived on an average Joe income, but the SUR employees are rolling in the dough today.

Like most reality stars these days, the Los Angeles fine diners have used their stardom to their advantage by embarking on other career paths beyond the show. A handful of cast members like Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent have launched their own podcasts over the years, where they dive deep into the restaurant drama that surrounds their crew and their everyday lives.

Lala also ventured off into the beauty world when she launched her makeup line, Give Them Lala Beauty, in 2017. Three years later, the Utah native re-launched her brand with new products like lip bundles and eyeshadow palettes.

The Bravo star even did an unexpected collab with costar Raquel Leviss in March 2022, when they collaborated and released the “Bambi Eyed Bitch” eyeshadow palette. The product’s name referenced a memorable fight between the two women during season 7 when Lala shaded the former pageant girl with the insult. You know, when she wore a dupe of J. Lo’s iconic Versace dress.

While some people made a career in different fields, others leveled up in the restaurant industry. Besties Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval became their own bosses – with the help of Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd – when they opened TomTom in August 2018. The vibey bar is located in West Hollywood, California, just around the corner from the OG – SUR restaurant.

The Bravo-approved eatery became one of the show’s go-to spots for castmates to hang out and unload all the drama. TomTom employees even joined the VPR cast like former stars Dayna Kathan and Max Boyens.

Not to mention, the Bravo stars earn a pretty penny for being on the show! Former OG cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were paid $25,000 an episode before their 2020 firing after being accused of racism toward another cast member. Lisa, on the other hand, gets paid double their earnings. However, not everyone started out with a hefty paycheck.

“When you’re brand new, you definitely need that hostess job. I still was having to fit model,” Lala said during a February 2022 episode of the “Trading Secrets” podcast. “I still was having to be a hostess. Like, what I was making on the show was not covering much.”

Keep scrolling to see what the net worths of the Vanderpump Rules cast!