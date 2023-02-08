Mommy-daughter moments! Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is having the time of her life raising her daughter, Ocean, following her split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, she exclusively tells Life & Style.

The Bravolebrity, 32, opens up about the challenges and successes of motherhood while appearing at the Pump Rules season 10 premiere at the SUR Restaurant in West Hollywood.

“The most challenging is that she’s on the move and wants to negotiate everything with me,” Lala reveals. “With her goo goo gaga, she always wins.”

As for the best part of raising her 22-month-old child, Lala gushes that every little thing Ocean does is special.

“I would say the most rewarding is literally everything else,’ she adds. “I mean, just to watch this little human that’s me is f—king awesome.”

Lala and Randall, 51, welcomed their baby girl in March 2021. The former couple then split eight months later after pictures of the film producer with other women circulated online. In March 2022, Randall seemingly referred to the cheating rumors during an appearance on the “Genuinely GG” podcast, noting that “there’s always two sides to every story.”

Shutterstock; Lala Kent/Instagram

Although the parent life has been amazing for Lala, she faced a brief bump in the road in November 2022 when Ocean was hospitalized for being unable to breathe shortly after returning from a stay at her dad’s house.

“So, I go in, and she is gasping for air like she cannot breathe,” the mother recalled on the “Give Them Lala” podcast at the time. “So, I’m checking in [to the hospital], and she lets out this cry and then a cough, and this nurse overhears her and says, ‘How long has that baby been doing that?’ I said ‘I don’t know because I just got her back.’ I share custody right now. I got her at 7, put her down, this is what I have now. I was told that my baby was doing great when she was at the other house.”

Ocean was diagnosed with croup, which is an upper airway infection that causes a barking-like cough. Fortunately, she was given mediation to open up her airways and apparently healed over time, as Lala pointed out, “Luckily, Ocean’s lungs are developed, so it is something that if you catch it quickly, is very treatable.”

Since Lala is living the single life nowadays, the reality TV personality tells Life & Style how dating life will unfold in the new season.

“You’re going to see it very awkwardly play out because, I haven’t flirted with a boy since I was, like, 25, and I’m sober now,” she confesses. “So, it’s very uncomfortable for me to watch, but hopefully people get a good laugh out of it.”

In terms of what Bravo viewers can expect from the 2023 season, the Utah native teases the drama that will unravel.

“Oh my gosh. I mean, you’re gonna see my two friends get divorced,” Lala explains. “I guess Scheana [Shay] got divorced, but I just feel like it’s just a different dynamic. There’s a few things that are going to be new but take you back to the old school, and I think that’s why people are going to, like … it’s gonna revive.”

VPR’s season 10 premieres on Bravo on Wednesday, February 8 at 9/8c .