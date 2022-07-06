Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent is one hot mama! The reality star gave birth to her daughter Ocean — whom she shares with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett — in March 2021, and her body snapped back so fast. She was back in bikini shape within several months, which had fans in awe.

Lala even noted how she was very lucky to have lost her baby weight so quickly and looked exactly the same swimwear as she did pre-pregnancy.

In a February 5, 2022, Instagram post, Lala shared a paparazzi photo taken of her in September 2021 while celebrating her 31st birthday. She was emerging from the surf in a white printed bikini looking so fabulous, but let her followers know that she has insecurities as well.

“I will forever be in awe of the female body. Every single one of them. I am aware my bounce back after having Ocean happened quickly — I attribute that to genetics. But, no matter what, we all have insecurities, and they are hard to shake,” she began in the caption.

“What are some of y’all’s insecurities?” Lala then asked. “A couple of mine are: my left boob is much bigger than my right, and my left ear sticks out.”

Lala took care of both of those issues in June 2022, when she got a breast augmentation and plastic surgery to have her left ear pinned back. The Bravo star shared an Instagram video following the operation, showing her on a hospital gurney with a bandage around her head.