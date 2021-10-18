Did Lala Kent and Randall Emmett split? The Vanderpump Rules star wiped her social media clean amid rumors her fiancé cheated.

Over the weekend, the 31-year-old — who shares daughter Ocean, 7 months, with Emmett, 50 — deleted (or archived) all photos of the pair together.

The Give Them Lala author’s purge on her feed also came with a video on her Instagram Story, which she recorded of two men walking through a hotel hallway with her luggage and pushing Ocean in a stroller.

The clip was set to Beyoncé‘s 2016 track “Sorry,” using the lyrics: “Now you want to say you’re sorry / Now you want to call me crying / Now you gotta see me wilding / Now I’m the one that’s lying / And I don’t feel bad about it / It’s exactly what you get.” Broadimage/Shutterstock

Fans also noticed that the reality TV mama “liked” an Instagram meme about what Kent’s followers would do if Emmett cheated on his fiancée. The photo showed the director with Lisa Rinna holding a gun. Kent alluded to a potential breakup again in the caption of another video she posted with Ocean. “It’s you and me, baby,” she wrote.

Reps for Kent and Emmett did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s requests for comment.

However, this isn’t the first time the Bravo babe deleted all traces of her future husband on Instagram. Back in 2019, Kent admitted she scrubbed his photos as a means of protecting the film producer from criticism. She explained that she felt guilty that she’d thrust him into the spotlight thanks to her reality show.