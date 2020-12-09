Still killing it! Pregnant Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent‘s fiancé, Randall Emmett, is looking happy and healthy amid his weight loss journey.

On Tuesday, December 8, the 49-year-old showed off his trim physique as he posed for a photo against a gorgeous Island sunset. “Working in #puertorico🇵🇷 on our new film! I hope and pray everyone stays safe during these tough times,” the producer captioned the snapshot, which garnered several congratulatory comments about his transformation. “Randall, you’re looking really healthy, dude!” one pal wrote, while another added, “You should be a spokesmodel for pickleball fitness. It’s turning into quite the transformation!”

This isn’t the first time the father of two has flaunted his hard work. He debuted his weight loss on Instagram on October 22, after participating in a pickleball tournament. “Won gold in my division, amazing day and lots of hard work, so grateful! Thank you to my coaches who put up with me LOL,” the Bravo star captioned a photo of himself looking fit with a gold medal hanging around his neck.

On November 5, Rand looked even slimmer in an adorable PDA photo with his wife-to-be, 30. “After a long work day!” he captioned the cute snapshot of Lala resting her chin on his shoulder as the longtime couple, who got engaged in September 2018, posed on the beach.

The pair revealed their pregnancy during an episode of their “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast in early September. “I am pregnant,” the actress raved alongside her future husband. “I’m like shaking right now because I can’t believe that it’s a real-life thing … I’m really emotional. Let me gather myself. I cry about everything, but today, it’s very much happy tears.”

Lala and Randall were set to get married in April 2021 — but the coronavirus pandemic forced the longtime loves to postpone their dream nuptials. However, when it does happen, the Utah native exclusively told Life & Style the party will be “a full-on production.”

“I can’t tell you who, but I can tell you legends,” Lala teased her celeb guest list to Life & Style at BravoCon in November 2019. “Yes. Legend performances and I want people to be like, ‘Oh my God, that was the best party ever and they got married.’ … My fiancé’s a movie producer, so you wouldn’t expect anything less. Everything is going to be like a movie. Think about the way I got engaged times a million.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Randall’s impressive weight loss!