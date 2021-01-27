One of a Kind! The Most Unique Celebrity Baby Names of 2021 So Far

Too cute! Tons of celebrities gave their babies adorably unique names after giving birth in 2021. Gigi Hadid, former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder and Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska are just a few ladies whose kids have one-of-a-kind monikers!

Although Gigi technically welcomed baby No. 1 with Zayn Malik in September 2020, the supermodel made fans wait until the following January before revealing their daughter’s name. Instead of a big announcement, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star slyly changed her Instagram bio to read “Khai’s mom.”

All the new parents this year had an interesting experience welcoming children amid the coronavirus pandemic. Although it’s been a challenging time, a source told Life & Style Gigi and Zayn found the quarantine pregnancy to be a “blessing in disguise” because they got to spend a lot of quiet time at her family’s Pennsylvania farm.

“[Gigi was] super blessed and likes how the lockdown has forced her to make this special time more personal,” the source explained at the time. “Zayn, who really values his privacy, also thinks it’s great. He’s happy staying in with Gigi and pampering her as much as possible. He’s also a big belly rubber and he likes to talk to his baby.”

That being said, pregnancy is a difficult journey no matter who you are. Stassi gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, with husband Beau Clark in January 2021.

They are now in baby bliss raising their daughter, but the former Bravolebrity was very open about her challenging pregnancy.

“Real talk — pregnancy is hard. I don’t feel like myself. I don’t feel attractive,” the Next Level Basic author admitted days before her child was born. “I feel like I have zero control over anything. I’m uncomfortable and it’s painful to move around. And my emotions are so all over the place, I feel insane.”

She continued, “I’ve received lots of DMs from people telling me I complain too much and should shut up and just be thankful I’m pregnant. I’ve never been more thankful for anything. Being a mother was my biggest dream and I can’t wait to meet my daughter. But I’m still allowed to struggle with it.”

