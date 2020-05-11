Fans think Emma Stone and Dave McCary may have secretly gotten married after the actress gave a cryptic response during an appearance on Reese Witherspoon‘s Hello Sunshine series on Tuesday, May 5.

While speaking to guest Dr. Harold Koplewicz about children’s mental health, the psychologist noted how anxiety can affect a marriage. “If you marry an anxious man, you’re going to have to know me the rest of my life,” the psychiatrist jokingly told her. “Thankfully, I didn’t do that,” Emma responded.

Considering fans weren’t aware Emma married anybody — anxious or not — yet, they had some thoughts. “So … Emma Stone is a married woman now. Please be quiet. I’m CRYING,” tweeted one person. “Emma Stone got married. I’m so happy for her OMG,” speculated another.

It wouldn’t come as a total surprise if she and Dave did secretly tie the knot. After all, they’ve kept their romance low-key through the years. The couple first started dating in early 2017 after the redheaded beauty and the comedy writer worked together on a skit for Saturday Night Live in December 2016. It wasn’t long before people at SNL began to notice something between the two.

“Word of them hanging out started to circulate around the office,” a source revealed to Life & Style at the time. “Dave kept it under wraps because he’s a private guy. … He’s definitely not someone who was looking for a celebrity girlfriend.”

Three years later, the couple got engaged. In December 2019, Dave shared a selfie with his lady and put Emma’s stunning engagement ring on display. It turns out, he put a lot of thought into the proposal. Dave “took Emma back to the very hallway where they first locked eyes,” a second source exclusively divulged to Life & Style in January.

“He had rose petals scattered all over the floor, dropped to one knee and asked Emma to marry him,” the insider added. And the rest is history. “Of course, she said yes. Emma’s found her dream man, and now, she’s getting her dream wedding!” the source revealed.

It looks like children may be in Emma and Dave’s future, too. “My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older,” the La La Land alum told Elle in 2018. “I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was, like, ‘I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids.’ And then I got older and I was, like, ‘I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.'”

We’ll have to wait and see!